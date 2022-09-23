UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 700+ forest guard posts from October 17

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for the post of forest Guard. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts at the official website upsssc.gov.in when the application window opens.

The application window will open from October 17, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is November 6, 2022.

The UPSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department.

Candidates who have qualified PET 2021 are eligible to apply.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 40 years of age.

The application fee is Rs.25 for all category candidates.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of PET 2021 score.

The forest guard exam date will be announced later by the commission. Qualifying candidates will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply for Forest Guards

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

Click on the apply link for forest guard post

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

