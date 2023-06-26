Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Constable. The application process will commence on July 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 477 Enforcement Constable posts from July 7 (UPSSSC)

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 477 vacancies for Enforcement Constables.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: All the candidates have to pay ₹25 as an application fee.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates' age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 selection process: The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their score in the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2022. Those candidates are eligible to apply who have appeared for the PET 2022 and have been issued score card.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

