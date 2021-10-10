Vacancies in National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA); check eligibility

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has invited applications to fill 18 contractual positions. The application forms are available on the official website of NADA and the deadline for submission of the forms is October 31.

NADA is responsible for promoting, coordinating and monitoring the doping control programme in sports in all its forms across the country.

NADA recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Programme associate: 3 posts

Programme associate-Legal: 2 posts

Programme associate-Education: 1 post

Research associate: 5 posts

Administrative associate: 1 post

Technical associate-coordination: 3 posts

Technical associate-Dope testing: 3 posts

“Application duly completed in the prescribed format should be sent to Director General, National Anti-Doping Agency, Hall no 103-104, first floor, JLN stadium, New Delhi-110003,” NADA has said in the job notice.

Candidates with MPharm, MSc, Masters in Pharmacology, life sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, sports sciences, PhD in pharmacology, pharmaceutical sciences, life sciences, sports science, LLB, masters in sports management, PhD in sports management, education, sociology, graduate, first class in DMLT, bachelors in nursing are eligible for the post. For many posts, candidates also need to have relevant work experience.

