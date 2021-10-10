Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vacancies in National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA); check eligibility

NADA has invited applications to fill 18 contractual positions. The deadline for submission of the application forms is October 31.
Vacancies in National Anti Doping Agency (NADA); check eligibility(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 09:23 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has invited applications to fill 18 contractual positions. The application forms are available on the official website of NADA and the deadline for submission of the forms is October 31.

Job details, application form

NADA is responsible for promoting, coordinating and monitoring the doping control programme in sports in all its forms across the country.

NADA recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Programme associate: 3 posts
  • Programme associate-Legal: 2 posts
  • Programme associate-Education: 1 post
  • Research associate: 5 posts
  • Administrative associate: 1 post
  • Technical associate-coordination: 3 posts
  • Technical associate-Dope testing: 3 posts

“Application duly completed in the prescribed format should be sent to Director General, National Anti-Doping Agency, Hall no 103-104, first floor, JLN stadium, New Delhi-110003,” NADA has said in the job notice.

Candidates with MPharm, MSc, Masters in Pharmacology, life sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, sports sciences, PhD in pharmacology, pharmaceutical sciences, life sciences, sports science, LLB, masters in sports management, PhD in sports management, education, sociology, graduate, first class in DMLT, bachelors in nursing are eligible for the post. For many posts, candidates also need to have relevant work experience. 

