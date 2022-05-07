Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
VMMC Safdarjang Hospital Recruitment: Apply for 23 Paramedical vacancies

Safdarjang Hospital Recruitment: The last date to apply is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement. The ad was published on May 6 on the Employment News paper.
VMMC Safdarjang Hospital Recruitment: Apply for 23 Paramedical vacancies(SANKET WANKHADE/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 07, 2022 11:56 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi has announced 23 vacancies of Group B and C Paramedical staff. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts offline. 

The last date to apply is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement. The ad was published on May 6 on the Employment News paper. 

Here are more information about the vacancies:

  1. Radio Pharmacist: 1 post
  2. Bio-Medical Engineer: 2 posts
  3. Laboratory Technician for Radioisotopes: 2
  4. Bio-Statistician: 2
  5. Radiographer: 7
  6. Projectionist: 1
  7. Medical Photographer: 2
  8. Sanitary Inspector: 2
  9. Housekeeper: 1
  10. Community-Based Rehabilitation Worker (Erstwhile Multi-Rehabilitation Worker): 1
  11. Driver (Ordinary grade): 1
  12. Urban Leprosy Worker: 1

For application form, fees and eligibility and more details, visit vmmc-sjh.nic.in. 

Application forms, along with attached copies of testimonials are to be sent to the following address: 

Medical Superintendent, Safdarjang Hospital, New Delhi - 110029 at Diary and Dispatch section of the hospital near Bank of Baroda. 

