WBPRB West Bengal Police SI prelims on Dec 5, get admit cards from November 26

WBPRB recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the date of preliminary examination to recruit sub-inspector/lady sub-inspector (UB) and sub-inspector (AB) in West Bengal Police -2020 . The examination is scheduled to be held on December 5 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.30pm.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the exam from Friday, November 26. The admit cards will be available on official website of WBP at wbpolice.gov.in.

“All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered mobile number of the candidates. However, the board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity”, reads the official notification.

Note: Candidates who applied online will not get any paper admit card which will be issued only in respect of offline candidates. The candidates are advised against wearing sports shoes, sneakers, high heeled footwear or any other kind of shoes as they will not be allowed in the exam centre. They should wear flat footwear or slippers without any metal embellishments or accessories. They should follow instructions given on their Admit Cards.

