Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / WBPSC miscellaneous services recruitment exam 2018 results out, check list
employment news

WBPSC miscellaneous services recruitment exam 2018 results out, check list

WBPSC miscellaneous services recruitment exam 2018: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the results of Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2018.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 03:28 PM IST
WBPSC miscellaneous services recruitment exam 2018: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the results of Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2018.(PTI)

WBPSC miscellaneous services recruitment exam 2018: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the results of Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2018. Candidates who have appeared in the WBPSC recruitment examination 2018 can check the results at the official website of the commission at wbpsc.gov.in. The personality test of the examination was conducted on May 3, 2021.

The result released by the WBPSC includes the roll number of candidates, who have been recommended for appointment to different posts/services mentioned below on the basis of the results of the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2018.

Direct link to check WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2018

How to check WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2018:

Visit the official website at wbpsc.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "APPOINTMENT TO DIFFERENT POSTS/SERVICES ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2018 (ADVT. NO 29/2017)" under 'What's New' section.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Check your roll number in the result.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbpsc wbpsc civil services exam results
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

INCOIS recruitment 2021: Apply for Project Scientist and other posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Registration for 50 Asst Prof post to begin today

Oil India recruitment 2021: Apply for 535 Grade III vacancies

India Post GDS Recruitment: Selection list for Kerala circle out at appost.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP