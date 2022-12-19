WBPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 158 Veterinary Officer posts from Dec 30

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified 158 Veterinary Officer vacancies. The application process will commence on January 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 20 till 3 pm. Once the application process is started, interested applicants can submit their applications through wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates can edit their applications through the official website from March 1 to March 8.

Candidates can pay fees Offline as well in Branches of PNB till Feb 21. The last date for the Generation of Payment Challans by Branches of PNB is Feb 20.

WBPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 158 vacancies of Veterinary Officer posts.

WBPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidate's age should be not more than 36 years on January 1, 2022.

WBPSC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B. V. Sc. & A.H.) or Veterinary Science (B.V. Sc.) from a recognized University/Institute or any other qualification as mentioned in the First and Second Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act. 1984 (52 of 1984).

Candidates should be registered with a Veterinary Council established under any statute of the State government or the Government of India.

Candidates should have knowledge of Bengali or Nepali spoken and written.

WBPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹250 as an application fee. S.C./S.T. candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities (P.W.D.) having physical disabilities of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here