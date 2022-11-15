WBPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for JE posts from November 16, details here

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Exam 2022. The application process will commence on November 16 and the last date for the submission of application is December 7. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

“The no. of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled on the results of the examination will be announced later. All appointments will initially be made on a temporary basis”, reads the official notification.

WBPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹160 for all candidates. For SC/ST and PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

WBPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should not be more than 36 years as on January 1, 2022.

