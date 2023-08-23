West Bengal Public Service Commission will begin the application process for Sub Inspector posts on August 23, 2023 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food & Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2022 can do it through the official site of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Application for 480 begins today at wbpsc.gov.in(WBPSC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 480 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: August 23, 2023

Closing date of application: September 20, 2023

Closing date for submission of fees through offline: September 21, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit should be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will include Written Examination (MCQ type) followed by Personality Test to be conducted by the Public Service Commission, West Bengal. Candidates short listed on the basis of marks obtained in the Written Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) will only be called for Personality Test. Final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in the Written Examination and Personality Test.

Application Fees

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fees should be 110/- only + Service Charge 1% of Examination Fee subject to a minimum of Rs.5/- only for online payment through debit/credit card plus service charge /GST as applicable as Govt. Duty or Service Charge of Rs.5/- only for Net Banking or Service Charge of Rs.20/- only for payment through Bank Counter (offline payment).