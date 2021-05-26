Home / Education / Employment News / WCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 56 posts of Staff Nurse Trainee by May 27
employment news

WCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 56 posts of Staff Nurse Trainee by May 27

The application process to fill posts of Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) closes on Thursday, May 27.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can email their application form and all the required documents in the prescribed format on recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.in.(Bloomberg)

The application process to fill posts of Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) closes on Thursday, May 27.

Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can email their application form and all the required documents in the prescribed format on recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.in.

The application form mailed after 5 pm on may 27 will not be accepted.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 56 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse in the Hospitals and dispensaries situated in mining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as on the application’s start date i.e May 13

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed 10+2 and should possess an A grade Nursing Diploma/certificate (3-year course) from a recognized institute approved by the government.

Selection Process:

The selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the test.

For eligibility criteria and other details check the official website of WCL at http://westerncoal.in/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
staff nurse recruitment application date govt job covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo gets its own pool, his reaction is priceless. Watch

Man tracks down laptop owner to return lost device, wins netizen’s hearts

Scottish postman’s heartfelt gesture for self-isolated resident wins heart

These Snapchat filters on a confused doggo is what you need to see today
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP