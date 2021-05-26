WCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 56 posts of Staff Nurse Trainee by May 27

The application process to fill posts of Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) closes on Thursday, May 27.

Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can email their application form and all the required documents in the prescribed format on recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.in.

The application form mailed after 5 pm on may 27 will not be accepted.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 56 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse in the Hospitals and dispensaries situated in mining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as on the application’s start date i.e May 13

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed 10+2 and should possess an A grade Nursing Diploma/certificate (3-year course) from a recognized institute approved by the government.

Selection Process:

The selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the test.

For eligibility criteria and other details check the official website of WCL at http://westerncoal.in/