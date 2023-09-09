WCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 875 vacancies of Trade Apprentice till September 16

Western Coalfield Limited has invited applications for 815 vacancies of Trade Apprentice. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at westerncoal.in.

Western Coalfield Limited Invites Applications for 815 Trade Apprentice Vacancies, Apply by September 16

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 875 vacancies of which 815 vacancies are for the post of ITI passed trade apprentice and 60 vacancies are for the fresher trade apprentice.

WCL recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 25 years.

WCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.westerncoal.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apprentice tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the apply link under “Notification for inviting applications for Trade Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices Act 1961”

Fill out the application form

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.