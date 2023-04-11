The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has notified 1420 posts of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police. The applictaion process will begin on April 23 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

West Bengal Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1420 posts from April 23(Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The candidate's age should not be less than 18 years old and must not be more than 30 years old as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.ht ed

Applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹170 for all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of West Bengal only. For SC/ST category candidates the applictaion fee is ₹20.

How to apply

Candidates will be able to submit their application forms using the websites of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at prb.wb.gov.in and West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

Notification here