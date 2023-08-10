Western Coalfields Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Western Coalfields Limited at westerncoal.in. The registration process will begin from September 1 to September 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1191 posts in the organization.

Western Coalfields Limited to recruit for 1191 Apprentice posts at westerncoal.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice: 815 posts

Security Guard: 60 posts

Graduate Apprentice: 101 posts

Technician Apprentice: 215 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have registered at the apprenticeship training portal. They should possess educational qualification as per the Detailed Notification available. The age limit should be between 18 years of age to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of scrutiny of applications, document verification, medical examination etc.

Other Details

For ITI Trade Apprentices period of Apprenticeship Training shall be 12 months commencing from the date of the contract of apprenticeship. For Fresher Trade Apprentices period of Apprenticeship Training shall be, as specified in the Apprenticeship Rule. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Western Coal.

