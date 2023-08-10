Western Coalfields Limited to recruit for 1191 Apprentice posts at westerncoal.in
Western Coalfields Limited will recruit candidates for 1191 Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can check details below.
Western Coalfields Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Western Coalfields Limited at westerncoal.in. The registration process will begin from September 1 to September 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1191 posts in the organization.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Trade Apprentice: 815 posts
- Security Guard: 60 posts
- Graduate Apprentice: 101 posts
- Technician Apprentice: 215 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have registered at the apprenticeship training portal. They should possess educational qualification as per the Detailed Notification available. The age limit should be between 18 years of age to 25 years of age.
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise of scrutiny of applications, document verification, medical examination etc.
Other Details
For ITI Trade Apprentices period of Apprenticeship Training shall be 12 months commencing from the date of the contract of apprenticeship. For Fresher Trade Apprentices period of Apprenticeship Training shall be, as specified in the Apprenticeship Rule. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Western Coal.