Western Railway to recruit for 64 Group C & D posts against sports quota

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 10, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Western Railway will recruit candidates for Group C and D posts. Eligible candidates can apply at rrc-wr.com.

Western Railway will recruit candidates for Group C and Group D posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC WR at rrc-wr.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 64 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on November 20 and will end on December 19, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Group C: 21 posts
  • Group D: 43 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The minimum age limit of the candidate should be 18 years and maximum 25 years as on 01/01/2024 to apply for the posts. Candidates born between 01/01/1999 and 01/01/2006 (both days inclusive) should only apply.

Application Fees

The application fees for all candidates is 500/- with a provision of refunding 400/- to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appeared in the Trial, after deducting bank charges. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Persons with Disability/ Women/Minorities* and Economic Backward Class, the application fees should be 250/- with a provision of refunding the same to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appeared in the Trial, after deducting bank charges.

The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRC WR.

Detailed Notification here 

