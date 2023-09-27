Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / NDA and NA II Results 2023: 32 students of Delhi's Armed Forces preparatory school qualify

NDA and NA II Results 2023: 32 students of Delhi's Armed Forces preparatory school qualify

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 27, 2023 03:33 PM IST

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School runs under the Delhi Government's Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSEs) scheme.

Thirty two students of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam, result of which was announced yesterday, September 26.

NDA Result: 32 students of Delhi's Armed Forces preparatory school clear exam

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School runs under the Delhi Government's Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSEs) scheme.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Sharing this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, “Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest number from any school across the country.”

“In just one year Delhi’s Armed Force Preparatory school has shown excellent results. I am sure that more and more students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and make our country proud as future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation,” he added.

The result of the NDA entrance exam is available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi upsc nda arvind kejriwal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP