398 candidates clear Odisha civil services exam 2023, Priyansu Pal tops

As many as 398 candidates, including 144 women, cleared the state civil services examination-2023, the result of which was announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday. 398 candidates, cleared the Odisha civil services examination 2023. (Representative image/Sunil Ghosh /Hindustan Times)

Priyansu Pal of Angul topped the merit list, an official said adding that the examinations were held in three phases — preliminary, main (written) in April–May 2025 and personality tests in September.

Ananya Mishra bagged the second position, the lone woman candidate in the top 10 list. The third rank was secured by Sovan Pattanaik.

An official release issued by the OPSC said the selection of candidates remain provisional, subject to verification of original certificates by the appointing authorities.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik congratulated the successful candidates.

Taking to X, Majhi said, "My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all who have succeeded in the Odisha Administrative Service Examination. Administrative service is a matter of pride and it plays an important role in the development trajectory of the state. I hope that you will work transparently, impartially, and people-oriented from the grassroots level for the development of the state. May your future career be bright and I wish that you achieve progress in your professional life".

Patnaik in a social media post said, "I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all those who have been successful in the Odisha Administrative Service Examination. May everyone dedicate themselves to service with the goal of delivering excellent service to the people at the grassroots level and bringing improvement to their lives. I wish everyone a bright future".