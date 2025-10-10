Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Assam Grade 3 results declared at assam.gov.in, direct link here

    ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3 has been released. The direct link to check results is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 11:29 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    State-Level Recruitment Commission, Assam has declared ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3. Candidates who have appeared for the Grade 3 examination can check the results through the official website of Assam government at assam.gov.in.

    ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Assam Grade 3 results declared at assam.gov.in, direct link here
    ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Assam Grade 3 results declared at assam.gov.in, direct link here

    Candidates will need application number and password to check the result. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    Direct link to check ADRE Result 2025

    ADRE Result 2025: How to check Grade 3 results

    1. Visit the official website of Assam government at assam.gov.in.

    2. Click on ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For any technical support, all candidates can call help desk number- 9582390056 (Monday to Saturday: 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM). For more related details candidates can check the official website of Assam government.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
    News/Education/Exam Results/ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Assam Grade 3 Results Declared At Assam.gov.in, Direct Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes