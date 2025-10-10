State-Level Recruitment Commission, Assam has declared ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3. Candidates who have appeared for the Grade 3 examination can check the results through the official website of Assam government at assam.gov.in. ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Assam Grade 3 results declared at assam.gov.in, direct link here

Candidates will need application number and password to check the result. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check ADRE Result 2025 ADRE Result 2025: How to check Grade 3 results 1. Visit the official website of Assam government at assam.gov.in.

2. Click on ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any technical support, all candidates can call help desk number- 9582390056 (Monday to Saturday: 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM). For more related details candidates can check the official website of Assam government.