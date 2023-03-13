AFCAT 1 result 2023 out at afcat.cdac.in, get link and know how to check result

Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 2023 results. The AFCAT results are available on the official website at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can check their AFCAT results through their individual logins. The AFCAT examination was conducted on 24 Feb 23, 25 Feb 23 and 26 Feb 23.

“AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login”, reads the official website.

Direct link to apply

AFCAT- 01/2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage click on “AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login. [Click here]”

Key in your login credentials

Check AFCAT results 2023

Download and take the printout of the results for future reference.

