The Indian Air Force has declared the AFCAT 1 Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can find the scorecard link through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT 1 Result 2026 declared at afcat.cdac.in, direct link to download scorecard here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The official website reads, "Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 01/26 examination can now log in to the AFCAT portal to view and download their scorecards. Candidates are advised to access their individual login using their registered email ID and password to check their scores."

Direct link to download AFCAT 1 Result 2026 scorecard

AFCAT 1 Result 2026: How to download To check the scorecard candidates can follow the steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

2. Click on AFCAT 1 Result 2026 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AFCAT exam was conducted on January 31, 2026. The exam comprised of 100 questions of 300 marks. The exam comprised of questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The Online examination consisted of objective type questions and will be in English only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AFCAT.