AGRICET 2023 results released at angrau.ac.in, here's direct link to check

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University has released the AGRICET 2023 results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the results from the official website at angrau.ac.in.

Candidates can check their AGRICET 2023 results using their Registration Number, AGRICET Hallticket No and Date of Birth. The AGRICET 2023 examination was conducted on September 1, 2023.

AGRICET 2023 results: Know how to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the AGRICET 2023 results:

Visit the official website at angrau.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Registration for AGRICET 2023 is enabled now”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the AGRICET 2023 results

Take print for future reference.

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University conducts the AGRICET 2023 for admission into four years B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture Degree Programme through a computer-based test AGRICET 2023 for the academic year 2023-24.

