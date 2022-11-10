AIAPGET result 2022 announced at aiapget.nta.nic.in, direct link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 result. Candidates who took the entrance test can check their scorecards on aiapget.nta.nic.in.

This year, a total of 33,634 students registered for the entrance exam and of them 31,673 appeared in the test. AIAPGET is held for admission to postgraduate Ayush courses: Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NTA has also published final answer key of AIAPGET 2022 along with results.

“Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website during 22-25 October 2022 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the final verified answer keys,” NTA said.

Check AIAPGET result 2022

Steps to check AIAPGET result 2022

Go to aiapget.nta.nic.in and click on the link to view scorecards. Or, use the link given above. Enter your application number, date of birth and the security pin. Submit and view scorecards. Download and save it for future use.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}