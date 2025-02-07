AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Where, how to check All India Bar Examination results when out

AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Where, how to check results when declared

AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: The Bar Council of India is yet to release AIBE 19 Result 2024. The All India Bar Examination results when declared can be checked by the appeared candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. Students were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects....Read More

The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.

The experts will check the objections, and if an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, ₹500/—will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be released after that and result will be prepared accordingly.

When announced, the AIBE 19 results can be checked by following the steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.