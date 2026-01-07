Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check All India Bar Examination results when declared

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Jan 07, 2026 10:16:13 AM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: BCI AIBE results to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam results, how to check and more.

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check All India Bar Examination results when declared
    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check All India Bar Examination results when declared

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: The Bar Council of India has not yet released AIBE 20 Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examination can check the results and scorecard on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The final answer key has been released and is available on the official website.

    The 20th bar exam was held on November 30 this year nationwide at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 1 to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on December 3. The objection window was opened on December 3 and closed on December 10, 2025.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    ...Read More

    The 20th bar exam was held on November 30 this year nationwide at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 1 to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on December 3. The objection window was opened on December 3 and closed on December 10, 2025.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 07, 2026 10:16:12 AM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: Official website to check

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: allindiabarexamination.com

    Jan 07, 2026 10:15:31 AM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: How to check results?

    1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

    2. Click on the AIBE 20 Result link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4 Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result.

    6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Jan 07, 2026 10:12:32 AM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: Provisional key released on December 3

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: The provisional answer key was released on December 3. The objection window was opened on December 3 and closed on December 10, 2025.

    Jan 07, 2026 10:09:32 AM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: When was exam held?

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: The 20th bar exam was held on November 30 this year nationwide at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 1 to 4 pm.

    Jan 07, 2026 10:05:50 AM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: Final answer key released

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: The final answer key has been released and is available on the official website.

    Jan 07, 2026 10:02:23 AM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: Where to check results?

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: When released, candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examination can check the results and scorecard on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

    Jan 07, 2026 9:58:19 AM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: Date and time

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: The date and time for announcement of the results have not been shared yet.

    News education exam results AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check All India Bar Examination results when declared
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes