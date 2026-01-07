Live

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check All India Bar Examination results when declared

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates: The Bar Council of India has not yet released AIBE 20 Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examination can check the results and scorecard on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The final answer key has been released and is available on the official website. The 20th bar exam was held on November 30 this year nationwide at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 1 to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on December 3. The objection window was opened on December 3 and closed on December 10, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. ...Read More

