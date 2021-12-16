Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 out, here's how to check qualified candidates' list
AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 out, here's how to check qualified candidates' list

AIIMS NORCET Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has released the results of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:13 PM IST
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has released the results of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021. Candidates, who appeared for NORCET 2021, can check their results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS has released the merit-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2021, on the basis of performance in online examination. The computer based online examination was held on November 20, 2021 for recruitment to the post of nursing officer.

How to check AIIMS NORCET result 2021:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, under 'Important Announcements' section, click on the link that reads, "Result of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2021".

Check your roll number in the list of the provisionally qualified candidates.

nursing officer exam result.
