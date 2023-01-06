Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AILET 2023: Provisional Merit list out for BA LLB, LLM programmes, get link

AILET 2023: Provisional Merit list out for BA LLB, LLM programmes, get link

exam results
Published on Jan 06, 2023 04:45 PM IST

AILET 2023 provisional merit list released for BA LLB and LLM programme.

AILET 2023 Provisional Merit list out for BA LLB, LLM programmes
ByHT Education Desk

National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the second provisional AILET 2023 merit list for BA LLB and the first provisional merit list for the LLM programme today, December 06, 2023. Candidates can check the provisional merit list through the official website of AILET 2023 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The First Provisional Merit List for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme was issued on December 30, 2022.

“The candidates who registered for the Online Counselling and have paid the Counselling Registration Fee by December 26, 2022, only have been considered in the Provisional Merit List and Waiting List for admission to LL.M. Programme", reads the official notification.

Direct link to check provisional merit list for LLM Programme

Direct link to check provisional merit list for BA LLB Programme

AILET 2023: Know how to check the merit list

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

On the homepage, click on the merit list link

The provisional merit list will be displayed on the screen

Check the merit list and download it for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
national law university national law universities
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP