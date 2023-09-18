AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 1 seat allotment results today at 10 pm on uptac.admissions.nic.in

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University is expected to release the round 1 seat allotment results for B Tech & B Arch today, September 18 at 10 p.m. Candidates will be able to check the BTech and BArch results through the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University to Release B Tech & B Arch Seat Allotment Results Today at 10 p.m.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“B Tech & B Arch Allotment Result Expected 18-September-2023 10:00 PM”, reads the official website.

Direct link to check seat allotment result( Link will be active at 10 pm)

The CUET UG (Excluding B Pharmacy) & CUET PG Allotment results are expected to be released by the late evening on September 19, 2023.

The payment for seat confirmation for B.Tech. and B.Arch. programmes will be done between September 18 and September 20. The freezing option will be available to B.tech and B.Arch students from September 18 to September 20.

AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: Know how to check the seat allotment result

Visit the official site of AKTU UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enter the login details

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.