Allahabad high court Recruitment: RO, ARO and CA exam 2021 results declared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant (CA) Recruitment Examinations 2021 of Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad (AHC). The RO, ARO and (CA) Recruitment Examinations 2021 was conducted between December 10 and 21, 2021.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website of NTA i.e. recruitment.nta.nic.in.

<strong>Direct link to check RO, ARO and CA recruitment exam 2021 results</strong>

The Score Cards will not be sent to the candidates by post or through e-mail.

Steps to download Allahabad HC RO, ARO and CA result 2021:

1. Visit the NTA Recruitment Portal at recruitment.nta.nic.in

2. Click on link for Recruitment Examinations-2021 of Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad

3. Click on score card link for RO, ARO and CA recruitment exam

3. Select post and key in application number, date of birth, Captcha code and submit

4. Download and print score cards for future reference

