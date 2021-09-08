AP EAMCET 2021 result, rank card out: Know how to check

AP EAMCET 2021 results and rank cards have been released. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in August, can check their result and download their rank card from the official website.

80.62% of the total 1.7 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exam have qualified.

AP EAMCET 2021 result, rank card: Know how to check

Go to the official website https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/EapcetHomePages/Home.aspx

Click on result and rank card

Or else directly go to https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_GetRankCard.aspx for rank card

and go to https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_GetResult.aspx for result

enter registration number and the hall ticket number

submit the details

get the AP EAMCET result, rank card

The result of AP EAMCET was declared in 14 days. Around 1000 invigilators, 200 observers, special observers and 120 Chief Superintendents per session were drafted for AP EAPCET-2021, in addition, officials from District Administration District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, APEPDCL, APSRTC, DMHOs and Educational Institutions made necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination.

