AP EAMCET 2021 result, rank card out: Know how to check
AP EAMCET 2021 result, rank card out: Know how to check

AP EAMCET 2021 results and rank cards have been released. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in August, can check their result and download their rank card from the official website.
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:39 PM IST
80.62% of the total 1.7 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exam have qualified. 

AP EAMCET 2021 result live updates

The result of AP EAMCET was declared in 14 days. Around 1000 invigilators, 200 observers, special observers and 120 Chief Superintendents per session were drafted for AP EAPCET-2021, in addition, officials from District Administration District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, APEPDCL, APSRTC, DMHOs and Educational Institutions made necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination.

