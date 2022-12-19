Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP EAMCET 2022 counselling: Seat allotment result for BiPC Stream expected today

exam results
Published on Dec 19, 2022 12:08 PM IST

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for BiPC stream releasing today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET 2022 counselling: Seat allotment result for BiPC Stream expected today
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) Counselling Seat allotment result today, December 19, 2022. The AP EAMCET seat allotment result for the BiPC Stream will be available at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

After the seat allotment, candidates must report to the allotted colleges from December 20 to December 23.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment: How to check

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling for BiPC Stream

Next, look for the seat allotment link

Check the result

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.

