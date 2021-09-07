AP EAMCET results 2021 date and time: AP EAPCET ranks to be out on Sept 8

The result of AP EAPCET 2021, formerly AP EAMCET 2021, will be released tomorrow, September 8. The AP EAMCET 2021 engineering stream result will be available on the official website, https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/EapcetHomePages/Home.aspx. Students who had appeared for the exam can check the result using their registration or roll number.

Andhra Pradesh education minister Audimulapu Suresh will release the EAPCET-2021 (Engineering Stream) ranks on 08.09.2021 at 11 AM, an official statement from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) reads. The minister is likely to address a press conference at R & B Building, Vijayawada on the result declaration day.

The exam for engineering stream was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25.

The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET-2021) of Andhra Pradesh is conducted through computer based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of the following professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The exam for agriculture and pharmacy was held on September 3, 6 and 7.