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AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET scorecards releasing today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release AP EAMCET Results 2026 on June 1, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The Engineering course exam was held from May 12 to 18, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Pharmacy exam was held on May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy preliminary key was released on May 25, 2026. The objection window was closed on May 27, 2026. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details. ...Read More

The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy preliminary key was released on May 25, 2026. The objection window was closed on May 27, 2026. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details.