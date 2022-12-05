Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result releasing tomorrow

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result releasing tomorrow

exam results
Published on Dec 05, 2022 08:30 PM IST

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result will be released on December 6.

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
ByHT Education Desk

Department of Technical Education will announce the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result on December 6. The AP EAPCET 2022 allotment will be released after 6.00 p.m. Candidates can download the AP EAPCET 2022 result on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates who will be alloted seats have to report at alloted college from December 7 to December 12.

AP EAPCET 2022: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Your AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be available on the screen

Check and take print out.

AP EAPCET 2022 examination will be conducted for admission into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D Courses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
seat allotment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP