AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result releasing tomorrow

Department of Technical Education will announce the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result on December 6. The AP EAPCET 2022 allotment will be released after 6.00 p.m. Candidates can download the AP EAPCET 2022 result on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who will be alloted seats have to report at alloted college from December 7 to December 12.

AP EAPCET 2022: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Your AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be available on the screen

Check and take print out.

AP EAPCET 2022 examination will be conducted for admission into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D Courses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON