AP EAPCET result 2023: EAMCET results releasing today

AP EAMCET result 2023 will be declared today, June 14. Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) will publish results of AP EAMCET 2023 or AP EAPCET 2023 on the official exam website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in at 10:30 am. AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live Updates

AP EAMCET/EAPCET result 2023 today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After the official announcement of results, candidates can go to the website and download their scorecards.

AP EAMCET for Engineering stream candidates was held from May 15 to 19 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates, the exam took place on May 22 and 23. Answer keys, question papers and candidates' responses have already been published.

How to check AP EAMCET result 2023

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Now, go to EAPCET 2023. Open the scorecard download page. Login by providing the required information. Check and download your result.

APSCHE may also announce names of toppers in these two streams, number of qualified students, etc along with results. When available, the direct link to check marks will be shared here.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur conducts AP EAMCET for admitting students to the first year undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy at participating institutions of the state.

