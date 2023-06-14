AP EAPCET Result 2023: EAMCET result out, steps to check marks

AP EAMCET Result 2023: Result of the AP EAMCET or EAPCET entrance exam has been declared. Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published EAMCET results and it can be checked on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live Updates

AP EAMCET result 2023 announced on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The entrance test for Engineering was held from May 15 to 19 and for Agriculture and Medicine (Pharmacy) students, it was held from May 22 to 23. The council has published answer keys, question papers and candidate responses on the exam website.

Steps to check AP EAMCET result 2023

Go to the AP EAPCET result website.

Open the scorecard download link.

Login by entering the asked information.

Check and download your result.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur conducts AP EAMCET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admitting students to first year undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy.

