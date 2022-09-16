Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:46 PM IST

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result releasing on September 16.

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP ECET 2022 seat allotment on September 16. candidates can check their seat allotment result through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

From September 16 to September 20, candidates must complete self-reporting and reporting at their campus. The classes will commence from September 19.

The AP ECET 2022 counselling registration process commenced on September 6 and candidates had till September 9 to register.

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your log in details

Check and take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check the details here

