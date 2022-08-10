AP ECET Result 2022 declared, direct link to check scores & download rank card

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has declared AP ECET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can check the result through the official site of AP ECET on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on July 22, 2022 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result or download their rank card through these simple steps given below.

Result

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_GetResult.aspx

Rank Card

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_GetRankCard.aspx

AP ECET Result 2022: How to check scores and download rank card

Visit the official site of AP ECET on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP ECET Result 2022 or AP ECET Rank Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result and rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the rank card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have passed the examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. The details for the same will be announced soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP ECET.