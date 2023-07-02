AP ECET result 2023 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check marks

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2023 results have been announced. Candidates who took the entrance test can now go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET and check their marks online. The direct link has been provided below.

AP ECET result 2023 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To check marks online, candidates have to use their login credentials.

Steps to check AP ECET Result 2023

Go to the AP ECET exam website.

Now, open the link to check AP ECET result.

Enter your credentials and log in.

Check your result and download it.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) conducts AP ECET on behalf of APSCHE for second-year-level lateral entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses in Participating institutions of the state. Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) courses are eligible for the test.

AP ECET 2023 was conducted on June 20 and the preliminary answer key was released on June 23. Candidates were asked to raise objections to the answer key till June 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON