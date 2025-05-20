AP ICET Result 2025 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download rank card here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has declared AP ICET Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the rank card through the official website of AP ICET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP ICET Result 2025 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

The candidates who have secured 25% marks in AP ICET-2025 (50 out of 200) and candidates belonging to the category of SC and ST to whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned rank in the order of the merit on the basis of marks obtained in ICET.

Ranks obtained in AP ICET-2025 are valid only for 2025-26 academic year admissions into the various university constituent and affiliated colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

To download the rank card and check results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP ICET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP ICET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AP ICET examination was held on May 7, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.