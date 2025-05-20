Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP ICET Result 2025 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download rank card here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 20, 2025 08:15 PM IST

AP ICET Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check result and download rank card is given here. 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has declared AP ICET Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the rank card through the official website of AP ICET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET Result 2025 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here
AP ICET Result 2025 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

The candidates who have secured 25% marks in AP ICET-2025 (50 out of 200) and candidates belonging to the category of SC and ST to whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned rank in the order of the merit on the basis of marks obtained in ICET.

Ranks obtained in AP ICET-2025 are valid only for 2025-26 academic year admissions into the various university constituent and affiliated colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Direct link to check AP ICET Result 2025 

Direct link to download AP ICET Rank Card 2025 

To download the rank card and check results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP ICET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP ICET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AP ICET examination was held on May 7, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on JAC Result 2025 News Live, KCET Result 2025 Live and RBSE Result News 2025 Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on JAC Result 2025 News Live, KCET Result 2025 Live and RBSE Result News 2025 Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / AP ICET Result 2025 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download rank card here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On