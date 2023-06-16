AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 results released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) results. Candidates who appeared for the LAECET and PGLCET 2023 examinations can check the results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

A.P. Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) was conducted on May 20 for admission into regular LLB courses (3 and 5 years) & LLM courses (2 years) for the academic year 2023-2024. The examination was conducted from 3 pm to 4: 30 pm.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2023: How To Check

Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Key in your login details

Your AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take the printout for future reference.