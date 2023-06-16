AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 results released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check
APSCHE released the (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) results. Candidates who appeared for the LAECET and PGLCET 2023 examinations can check the results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Direct link to check AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 results
A.P. Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) was conducted on May 20 for admission into regular LLB courses (3 and 5 years) & LLM courses (2 years) for the academic year 2023-2024. The examination was conducted from 3 pm to 4: 30 pm.
AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2023: How To Check
Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
On the homepage, click on the result link.
Key in your login details
Your AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Take the printout for future reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics