News / Education / Exam Results / AP PECET Counselling 2023 seat allotment results out at pecet-sche.aptonline.in, here's direct link

AP PECET Counselling 2023 seat allotment results out at pecet-sche.aptonline.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 30, 2023 04:48 PM IST

APSCHE released the AP PECET 2023 seat allotment result for physical education courses. Download at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the seat allotment result for AP PECET counselling 2023 for admission to physical education courses. The seat allocation order is available for download at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET for applicants who participated in the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) for admissions in 2023.

Candidates can download their AP PECET 2023 allotment order through their login credentials.

Direct link to check Allotment order

Direct link to check college-wise allotment list

Candidates have to report to the allotted college from October 3 to October 7.

AP PECET 2023 seat allotment order: Know how to download

Visit the official website at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Allotment Order & Self Reporting”

Key in your hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code

AP PECET 2023 seat allotment order will be displayed

Download the letter and take a printout for future reference.

