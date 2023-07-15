AP PGCET 2023 result released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check scorecard here
Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has announced the AP PGCET 2023 results. Candidates can check their results and scorecards on the official website.
Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has announced the AP PGCET 2023 results today, July 15. Candidates who took the examination can check the AP PGCET 2023 results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The scorecards are also released along with the results of the AP PGCET 2023. Candidates can check their results using their Registration Number and PGECET Hall ticket No.
Direct link to check AP PGCET 2023 results
Direct link to check AP PGCET 2023 scorecards
AP PGCET 2023 results: Know how to check
Visit the APPGCET official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the result link
Key in your login details
Click on the “Submit” button.
Download the PGCET result 2023 and save it for future reference.
