Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AP PGECET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check result & download rank card
exam results

AP PGECET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check result & download rank card

AP PGECET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check result and download the rank card through the direct links given below. 
AP PGECET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check result & download rank card(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 11:20 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has declared AP PGECET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in. The University has also released the rank card along with the result. 

The examination was conducted on September 27, 28 and 29, 2021 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result 

Direct link to download rank card 

AP PGECET Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP PGECET Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APPGECET-2021 is 25% i.e., 30 marks out of a total of 120. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSCHE. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap pgecet exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared on ibps.in, here’s direct link to check  

 CUCET 2021 results declared at cucet.nta.nic.in, direct link for score card

Kerala KTET May 2021 results declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link

OSSTET result 2021 declared at bseodisha.ac.in portal, download score card
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP