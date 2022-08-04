AP PGECET Result 2022 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get link here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the result of the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022. Candidates can check their result on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

APSCHE issued the preliminary answer keys along with the candidates response sheets of the State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 on July 22. Candidates were able to raise objections till July 24.

Here's the direct link to check the result

AP PGECET Result 2022: How To Download Rank Card

Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Download and take print out of the AP PGCET result

