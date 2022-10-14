Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP PGECET result 2022 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get link

Published on Oct 14, 2022 05:25 PM IST

AP PGECET result 2022 has been released on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

The AP PGECET result 2022 has been released on the official website. Candidates who took the AP PGECET 2022 examination can check the result on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check their AP PGECET 2022 result through their login credentials.

The AP PGECET 2022 post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test was Conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE.

Direct link to check AP PGECET 2022 result

Direct link to check AP PGECET 2022 rank card

AP PGECET result 2022 : How to check

Visit the official website of AP PGECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your log in credentials

The AP PGECET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

