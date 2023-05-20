AP POLYCET result 2023 out on polycetap.nic.in, steps to check rank cards

AP POLYCET 2023 Result: Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has announced results of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2023. Candidates can go to polycetap.nic.in and download their rank cards. The direct link is given below.

AP POLYCET result 2023 out on polycetap.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AP POLYCET result 2023 direct link.

To check AP POLYCET result 2023, candidates have to use their hall ticket numbers. These are the steps to follow:

Go to polycetap.nic.in. Now, go to the rank card download tab. Enter your roll number or hall ticket number. Login and check your result.

AP POLYCET 2023 was held on May 5, 2023. The application window for the exam closed on April 30.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, conducts the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET). The exam is for admission to Diploma courses in Engineering/Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics/ institutions (including aided and unaided private Polytechnics/institutions) in the state.