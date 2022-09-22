AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 declared at sbtet.ap.gov.in, check result here

State Board of Technical Education and Training has declared AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the diploma exam can check the results through the official site of AP SBTET at sbtet.ap.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to check AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP SBTET at sbtet.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result has been declared for Diploma 16 and Diploma 20. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of AP SBTET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON