APRJC result 2025 today, steps to check AP Residential Junior Colleges entrance test results

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2025 01:17 PM IST

When declared, candidates can check their results at aprs.apcfss.in.

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare the A.P. Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test or APRJC results 2025 today, May 14. When declared, candidates can check their results at aprs.apcfss.in. 

APRJC result 2025 today, steps to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
APRJC result 2025 today, steps to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The entrance test was held for admission to 1425 seats at residential junior colleges of the state. The test was conducted for three groups MPC/EET (English, Mathematics, Physical Science), BPC/CGT (English, Physical Science, Biological Science) and MEC/CEC (English, Mathematics and Social Studies). The exam was for 150 marks and every section carried 50 marks.

APRJC Result 2025: Important dates for post-result activities

Dates of 1 st phase counselling for Andhra & Rayalaseema region:

 For MPC/ EET: May 20

For BPC/CGT: May 21

For MEC/CEC: May 22

Probable dates for 2 nd phase counselling for Andhra & Rayalaseema region:

For MPC/EET: June 2

For BPC/CGT : June3

For MEC/CEC : June 4

According to the official notification, the dates and schedule can change. The department has suggested that candidates keep in touch with the principals of concerned colleges.

How to check APRJC result 2025

  1. Go to the official website, aprs.apcfss.in
  2. Click on the APRJ CET result link.
  3. Enter and submit your login credentials.
  4. Check and download the result.

APRJC Result 2025: Helpline numbers for candidates

For technical related help: 9391005811

For other information: 8712625085

For complaints: 9391005809

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
