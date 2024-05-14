The Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society has declared APRJC Result 2024. The results have been announced for APRS CAT and APRJC & DC CET- 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination mentioned here can check their marks on the official website of APREIS at aprs.apcfss.in. APRJC Result 2024 declared at aprs.apcfss.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The A.P. Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test 2024 was conducted on April 25, 2024. A.P Residential Schools Common Admission Test was conducted on April 25, 2024. A.P. Residential Degree College Common Entrance Test 2024 was conducted on April 25, 2024.

APRJC Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of APREIS at aprs.apcfss.in.

Click on login link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of APREIS.