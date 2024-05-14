 APRJC Result 2024 declared at aprs.apcfss.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
APRJC Result 2024 declared at aprs.apcfss.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2024 04:46 PM IST

APRJC Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check scores is given here.

The Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society has declared APRJC Result 2024. The results have been announced for APRS CAT and APRJC & DC CET- 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination mentioned here can check their marks on the official website of APREIS at aprs.apcfss.in.

APRJC Result 2024 declared at aprs.apcfss.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
APRJC Result 2024 declared at aprs.apcfss.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The A.P. Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test 2024 was conducted on April 25, 2024. A.P Residential Schools Common Admission Test was conducted on April 25, 2024. A.P. Residential Degree College Common Entrance Test 2024 was conducted on April 25, 2024.

Direct link to check APRJC Result 2024

APRJC Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results online by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of APREIS at aprs.apcfss.in.
  • Click on login link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of APREIS.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / APRJC Result 2024 declared at aprs.apcfss.in, direct link here

© 2024 HindustanTimes
