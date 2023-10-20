Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 declared at scertpet.co.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 20, 2023 05:12 PM IST

Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 has been declared. The direct link is given here.

State Council of Educational Research, SCERT has released Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 on October 20, 2023. Candidates who want to check the results can do it through the official website of SCERT at scertpet.co.in.

Earlier the result was scheduled to release on October 11, which was postponed due to unknown reason.

As per the revised schedule, the physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute will be done from October 30 to October 31, 2023. Online submission of admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes to Directorate of SCERT, Assam will be done on November 1, 2023.

Direct link to check Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023

Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SCERT at scertpet.co.in.
  • Click on Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The vacancy list for Round 2 has also been released today, October 20, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SCERT.

