Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022: How to check SLRC results

Assam State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will declare results of the recruitment examination for grade 3 posts in due course of time. Once announced, candidates can check their selection status on the official result portal, sebaonline.org.

To access results, candidates will have to use their application number and password used while registering for the examination.

On October 18, results of the recruitment examination result for grade 4 posts were declared.

The ongoing recruitment drive in the state will fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that the state government will refund the exam fee to aspirants who do not qualify in the examination.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022: How to check grade 3 result

Go to the official website, sebaonline.org.

On the home page, click on a link to view grade 3 result.

Enter your login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and save the page for future use.